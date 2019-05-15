Arts & Entertainment

Disney's 'Maleficent' 2 with Angelina Jolie drops first teaser trailer

In Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie is back in one of her first big blockbuster films in years.

The first teaser trailer for the Disney sequel dropped Monday.

According to the official description, the plot will continue to follow Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) "as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within."

It was announced earlier this year that the film, which began production last spring, would be released in October.

RELATED: Surprise! Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel with Angelina Jolie to be released in October 2019

In addition to Jolie and Fanning, several others from the original film will return, including Lesley Manville as Flittle, Imelda Staunton as Knotgrass and Juno Temple as Thistlewit. The sequel will also star Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on Oct. 18, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: These Disney, Marvel movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at all the Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies being released in 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrenmoviesangelina joliemovie newsdisney
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News