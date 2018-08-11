Epic jazz showcase at San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --It's the perfect weather tonight and tomorrow to sit back, relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of this year's San Jose Jazz Summer Fest. The jazz festival features dozens of acts performing on multiple stages over three days.
ABC7 News was in downtown San Jose for some of Saturday's main stage performances at Plaza de Cesar Chavez.
Kool and the Gang is scheduled to play on Sunday before the 29th annual festival ends.
For the full lineup, visit the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest's website: https://summerfest.sanjosejazz.org/.