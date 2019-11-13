Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist Erin Ramos talks making movie magic with ABC7 News

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Disney's "Frozen 2" is coming to theatres this month! Amidst the growing anticipation for "Frozen" sequel, effects artist Erin Ramos joins ABC7 News to talk about her role in the film.She didn't work on the original movie, but was brought in for the creation of imagery on which this film's concept hinges - Water.With Elsa being the "ice queen," water is a major theme and used in a variety of visually fascinating ways throughoutRamos talks about how she brings water to life, and about her career path that led to working on other movies, like "Moana," in which she contritbuted to the magic of Disney.Watch the video posted above to see more on the creation of "Frozen 2," which debuts on Nov. 22.