disney

Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist Erin Ramos talks making movie magic with ABC7 News

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Disney's "Frozen 2" is coming to theatres this month! Amidst the growing anticipation for "Frozen" sequel, effects artist Erin Ramos joins ABC7 News to talk about her role in the film.

She didn't work on the original movie, but was brought in for the creation of imagery on which this film's concept hinges - Water.

WATCH: New 'Frozen 2' trailer debuts during 'Good Morning America'

With Elsa being the "ice queen," water is a major theme and used in a variety of visually fascinating ways throughout

Ramos talks about how she brings water to life, and about her career path that led to working on other movies, like "Moana," in which she contritbuted to the magic of Disney.

Watch the video posted above to see more on the creation of "Frozen 2," which debuts on Nov. 22.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoartmoviesmoviedisneymovie newsu.s. & worldmovie sequels
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Disney Parks Go Vegan By Introducing More Plant-Based Options
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Everything to know about 'The Mandalorian' Star Wars series on Disney+
Janelle Monae lends her voice to 'Lady and the Tramp' on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
CPUC votes to conduct formal investigation into PG&E outages
Marin Co. woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
Remains of Korean War vet returned to Bay Area
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Philly daddy-daughter dance goes viral, catches celebs' attention
Giants introduce new manager Gabe Kapler
Show More
Trump meets with Turkey's Erdogan as impeachment hearings get underway: WATCH LIVE
On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards live from Nashville
Gabe Kapler: 7 things you need to know about new Giants manager
Jeffrey Tumlin selected as new SFMTA director
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
More TOP STORIES News