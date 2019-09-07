american idol

Hundreds audition for American Idol 'golden ticket' in San Jose

By
San Jose, Calif. (KGO) -- American Idol doesn't premiere until the spring of 2020, but the show's bus tour rolled through the Bay Area on Friday as hundreds of hopefuls came out to audition for a golden ticket.

In this 'first phase' of competition at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, the singers went before a panel of show producers, who then determined whether or not they would move on to the next round later this fall.

RELATED: Who will be the next 'American Idol?' San Jose hosts auditions

Watch the video to see some of the folks who made the cut!

Did you miss the audition? No worries! You can still submit a video application here.
