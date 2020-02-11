entertainment

Janet Jackson announces 'Black Diamond' tour with stop at SAP Center

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Janet Jackson just announced a new album and tour and one of her stops is in the South Bay!

Monday the performer announced her "Black Diamond" world tour, named after her upcoming album.

The North American leg of the tour takes place this summer.

One of the shows is at the SAP Center in San Jose on August 18.

There will be at least four other stops in California.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon.

