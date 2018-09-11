JEOPARDY

'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard, causing stir on Twitter

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek debuts beard, causing stir on Twitter.

BURBANK, Calif. --
"Jeopardy!" is getting ready to kick off its 35th season, which is a pretty big deal. But there's something else about the show that's making it one of the top trending Twitter moments of the day.

RELATED: Alex Trebek raps Kanye West, Drake lyrics on 'Jeopardy!'

Five words: Alex Trebek has a beard.

Yes. When the new season kicks off, the legendary host won't have the fresh face we've grown accustomed to.

You wouldn't think facial hair would cause this much of a stir, but fans have a lot of feelings about his facial fuzz.

RELATED: Alex Trebek raps 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme on 'Jeopardy!'

The news is leading Twitter's "What's happening" section.

Trebek even joked, wondering why fans are so surprised by it.

RELATED: ABC7's Reggie Aqui goes to 'Jeopardy!' audition

Love it or hate it, "Jeopardy!" even put up a poll. "To beard, or not to beard: that is the question."

As of this writing, 68-percent have said yes, they like it. You still have 6 days to vote.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjeopardycelebrityfashionalex trebeku.s. & worldBurbank
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' on hold while Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery
'Jeopardy!' contestant loses $3K after mispronouncing song title
'Jeopardy!' honoring champion who lost cancer fight
Alex Trebek raps Kanye West, Drake lyrics on 'Jeopardy!'
More jeopardy
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Harrison talks about $100M season of 'MILLIONAIRE'
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time
Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'
Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Oakland police say missing 1-year-old found safe
SFFD holds ceremony recognizing victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence
Show More
Dashcam video captures moment Muni bus crashed into SF building
Police investigate possible crack pipe vending machines
Sonoma County tests emergency phone calls in wake of North Bay Fires
Global Climate Action Summit being held in San Francisco
Oakland Raiders fans celebrate what may be last Coliseum season opener
More News