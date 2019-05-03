hamilton

More 'Hamilton' tickets go on sale in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More tickets for the hit show "Hamilton" are now on sale.

VIDEO: Prince Harry starts singing song from 'Hamilton' musical

They are for performances at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco after September 10.

Starting price is $95 a ticket.

"Hamilton" will be playing in San Francisco through at least January 5 of next year.

Get tickets here.

More stories and videos related to Hamilton here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscohamiltontheatermusical
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAMILTON
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Dress for Success and SHN empower women on International Women's Day
Medical emergency triggers stampede at Orpheum Theatre in SF during 'Hamilton'
You may still have a chance to get tickets to 'Hamilton'-- here's how!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News