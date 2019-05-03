SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More tickets for the hit show "Hamilton" are now on sale.
VIDEO: Prince Harry starts singing song from 'Hamilton' musical
They are for performances at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco after September 10.
Starting price is $95 a ticket.
"Hamilton" will be playing in San Francisco through at least January 5 of next year.
Get tickets here.
More stories and videos related to Hamilton here.
More 'Hamilton' tickets go on sale in San Francisco
HAMILTON
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News