MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin

MTV is working to find "the right tone and the right artist" to properly pay tribute to the Queen of Soul during their Monday night telecast. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
The MTV Video Music Awards plans on honoring the legacy of Aretha Franklin - they're just not yet sure how they will do it.

Executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic said Friday that his team is "working on a lot of different options" to find "the right tone and the right artist" to properly pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.

He adds: "Whether it's a performance or spoken - just something that's organic and done in a way that feels tonally right because it's Aretha Franklin."

RELATED: Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs

Franklin, who was 76, died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer.

MTV is also reportedly planning a show of support for singer Demi Lovato, who is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized for a suspected drug overdose in late July.

The VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
