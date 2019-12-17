great christmas light fight

Novato family wins ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

By Cornell W. Barnard
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Monday on ABC7, you may have seen families across America battling it out on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight". A Novato family was featured, and they say their over-the-top holiday house was tough to beat -- they were right.

"We're so excited, so excited," said Kathy Rombeiro.

That's how Kathy Rombeiro from Novato feels every night during the holidays when she throws the switch on one of the Bay Area's biggest light displays.

"We've opened the house to the public for the past 28 years, this is how I know Christmas and it gets bigger and wilder," said Rombiero.

RELATED: 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' promises millions of lights, dazzling displays

You've got to see it to believe it, more than a million lights outside and inside the house too. It's a full holiday experience where It even snows.

The Rombiero's recently went big, competing against other families on ABCs "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

They had a watch party with friends and family on Monday night.

Kathy's dad, Edmundo always did the decorating for decades but he recently suffered a stroke.

The show's judge said this year, due to unfortunate circumstances, Edmundo had to pass the decorating duties onto Kathy and cousin Tony, a risky move. But the risk paid off for this amazing family.

RELATED: A Holiday Wonderland the Bay Area!

They won the competition against three other families nationwide.

"We did it for dad," said Rombeiro.

If you'd like to see the Rombeiro's holiday house, it's located at: 34 Devonshire Drive in Novato. It's open every evening 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnovatoholidayabc primetimeabcchristmasgreat christmas light fight
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT
Neighbor's witty response to extravagant Christmas display
'The Great Christmas Light Fight' promises millions of lights
Neighbors clash over Pre-Thanksgiving Christmas display
Oosterhouse talks 'Heavyweights' episode of 'Light Fight'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car burglary suspect burned after breaking into SJ home
SF Embarcadero Navigation Center set to open
New California laws in 2020
FasTrak wants to keep secret how it handles tolls and penalties
Kaiser mental health workers on strike in CA
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Amber Alert ends safely, SF street cleaning budget
SF's new transit chief, Jeff Tumlin talks traffic solutions
Show More
USPS prepares for busiest shipping week of the year
Warriors named 'Franchise of the Decade'
PG&E urged to revise bankruptcy plan
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive, daughter unharmed
Reward increased to nearly $15,000 in Monterey Co. projectile attacks
More TOP STORIES News