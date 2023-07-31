Calling all Santa's helpers! 'Great Christmas Light Fight' casting for season 12 | How to apply

Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.

'Light Fight' hopefuls can apply or nominate displays in their neighborhood at Lightfightcasting.com.

Are your Christmas displays brighter than the rest? Now's your chance to be a contestant on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight!"

ABC is casting season 12 of the reality competition show, searching for America's biggest and brightest holiday displays on residential and commercial properties.

"The Great Christmas Light Fight," hosted by celebrity judges Taniya Nayak and Carter Oosterhouse, features families and neighborhoods from across the U.S. as they transform their homes into a festive wonderland for the holidays.

In each episode, four families compete for the $50,000 prize and coveted "Light Fight" trophy. A total of $300,000 is given away each season.

Season 11 of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" will return to ABC this winter. Meanwhile, the hunt continues for more shimmering displays to compete in Season 12.