great christmas light fight

Santa Rosa family wins episode of ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area family wins national holiday light contest on ABC

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A family in Santa Rosa is in the national spotlight for their holiday lights.

The Berndt Family won Monday night's episode of ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

Their amusement park-like display features a train that winds its way through and lights up a magical holiday wonderland.

RELATED: Bay Area family to be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' for railroad-themed display

"You guys, that was so cool," said co-host Carter Oosterhouse, "Yeah, that was so much fun! There's so many cool things to see."

The season finale of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is on Thursday at 9p.m. on ABC7.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta rosacontestsholiday lightsholidayholiday specialtelevisionchristmasu.s. & worldgreat christmas light fightcommunityreality television
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area family to compete in 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT
Bay Area family to compete in 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
'The Great Christmas Light Fight' kicks off with state competitions
Christmas in the Park will be all new in 2021 display
Visit a life-size gingerbread house on Long Island
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News