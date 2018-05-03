ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland rapper G-Eazy reportedly arrested in Sweden

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland rapper G-Eazy is reportedly under arrest in Sweden. He's accused of attacking security guards and getting caught with cocaine. (KGO-TV)

SWEDEN (KGO) --
Oakland rapper G-Eazy is reportedly under arrest in Sweden. He's accused of attacking security guards and getting caught with cocaine.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ the rapper was partying in a club after his show Wednesday in Stockholm and was acting belligerent.

RELATED: Hometown hero G-Eazy rides BART to sold-out Oakland show

TMZ reports several security guards approached him, asking him to calm down, but G-Eazy started to throw punches.

He was detained by police, who allegedly discovered cocaine in the rapper's pocket.

Click here for a look at more entertainment stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrapperrap musicmusiccocainedrug arrestdrugsillegal drugsu.s. & worldcrimeOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hometown hero G-Eazy rides BART to sold-out Oakland show
Oakland rapper G-Eazy gets emotional homecoming from fans at local BevMo
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Show More
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
More News