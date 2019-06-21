pride month

For more than 40 years, the SF Gay Men's Chorus have been delighting audiences and they have a new show debuting this weekend

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus has just three performances of 'Queens" a concert giving tribute to strength, acceptance and perseverance in the LGBT community.

Dave Caldwell, one of the 300 members of the chorus, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the significance of the concert and the two break out in an impromptu duet that you can watch in the video above.

Watch the chorus in 'Queens' only at the Sydney Goldstein Theater (formerly Nourse Theater) at 275 Hayes Street in San Francisco. The shows are Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 22 at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m -- tickets are still available.

