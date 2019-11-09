wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery; Vanna White fills in

"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak attend a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season at Walt Disney World on October 10, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images, File)

LOS ANGELES -- "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is "resting comfortably" after undergoing emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine, the show announced Friday.

Sajak's surgery was successful, the show said on Twitter, adding that the 73-year-old host is "looking forward to getting back to work."

"Wheel" canceled its Thursday taping in light of Sajak's surgery, but taping resumed Friday with Vanna White filling in for Sajak.



The show tweeted out a message of support to Sajak showing the phrase "Get well soon, Pat!" spelled out on its famous puzzle board.

Sajak and White have hosted the syndicated version of "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 7,000 episodes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionwheel of fortunegame show
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Veterans win big playing 'Wheel of Fortune'
Alex Trebek attends Walk of Fame unveiling for producer Harry Friedman
'Wheel of Fortune' player describes 'loveless marriage' in intro
WATCH IN 60: Global climate strike in Bay Area, Antonio Brown released from Patriots, PG&E power shutoff, Wheelmobile Bay Area stop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Union City veteran killed by drunk driver memorialized
Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song appear on 'GMA'
Family of victim in Orinda shooting to file lawsuit, report says
Several events to mark 1st anniversary of Camp Fire
AccuWeather forecast: Murky mornings, pleasant afternoons through weekend
Army recruiters to be honored for saving lives in Tanforan shooting
Trump to pursue raising age to buy e-cigarettes
Show More
Legend, Clarkson release PC cover of 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
5 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 3 hours
Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey!
Survey says Fremont is least stressed out city in country
SoCal mom challenges district over son's use of cannabis oil
More TOP STORIES News