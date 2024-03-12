Eric Carmen, 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes' singer, dies at 74

Eric Carmen, the Raspberries frontman and singer-songwriter, has died at the age of 74.

Eric Carmen, the singer-songwriter known for hits like "Hungry Eyes" and "All By Myself," has died, his wife Amy announced on his official website. Carmen was 74.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen," she wrote. "Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family's privacy as we mourn our enormous loss."

Amy Carmen then quoted her husband's song "Love Is All That Matters," ending the post with, "Love Is All That Matters...Faithful and Forever."

Ohio native Carmen first had success as the lead singer of the power-pop band Raspberries, scoring hits like "Go All the Way," "Let's Pretend," "I Wanna Be With You" and "Overnight Sensation (Hit Record)."

He began a solo career in late 1975, and his first two solo singles were big hits in 1976: "All By Myself" and "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again."

During that time, Carmen's songs began to be recorded by other artists, including Shaun Cassidy, who reached the top 10 with Carmen's compositions "Hey Deanie" and "That's Rock and Roll." Carmen continued to chart singles as an artist himself but took a break from the music industry in 1980.

After co-writing the 1984 "Footloose" soundtrack smash "Almost Paradise" -- recorded by Mike Reno and Ann Wilson -- Carmen reemerged in 1985 with a comeback hit, "I Wanna Hear It From Your Lips." But it was the 1987 movie "Dirty Dancing" that really brought him back to the fore: His contribution to the soundtrack - "Hungry Eyes" - was a top 10 hit, and he reached the top five with 1988's "Make Me Lose Control."

In 2000, Carmen toured as part of Ringo Starr's All Starr Band. In 2013, he released his first new song in 15 years, "Brand New Year," part of a 2014 best-of compilation.