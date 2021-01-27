ice cream

Jeni's Splendid releases Everything Bagel flavored ice cream

PHILADELPHIA -- The ice cream company 'Jeni's Splendid' has released a new flavor that has people talking - Everything Bagel!

The taste is said to be just what you would imagine: a dense, salty, subtly sweet cream cheese flavor with butter, sesame, poppy seeds, onions and garlic.



Here is what Jeni's has to say about its latest creation:

"There are rare moments when we create a flavor so shockingly good the Jeni's test kitchen looks like a soundless rave. We can't help but dance. Shimmy. Feel the flavor in our bones. This is one of those ice creams. A soul-shaking, dancing-with-no-music kind of delicious. Buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds-and yes, onions and garlic-schmeared throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream. An ice cream acceptable to eat any time of day."

The ice cream is now available in pints from Jeni's Scoop shops across the country or online at jenis.com.

If Everything Bagel is not really your thing, Jeni's also has other flavors like Wildberry Lavender that is said to taste like " fruit cereal milk," Skillet Cinnamon Roll, and Sweet Cream Biscuits and Peach Jam.

SEE ALSO: French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

EMBED More News Videos

Mustard ice cream? Yup, it's a thing. French's is releasing the limited edition treat in honor of National Mustard Day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodu.s. & worldice creamconsumer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE CREAM
Kamala Harris-themed ice cream is now available at Smitten
Eat the same ice cream as Beyoncé at Hank's in Houston
Are you up for the 'Kitchen Sink' ice cream challenge?
Try SpongeBob's 'Krabby Patties' in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strongest storm of season triggers flooding, power outages
LIVE: White House COVID briefing
Video captures flooding, winds and downpours from Bay Area storm
Storm timeline: Fierce winds, heavy rain leaving Bay Area
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power amid Bay Area storm
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Bay Area storm: 5,000 ordered to evacuate Santa Cruz Mountains
Show More
Storm could bring 7 feet of snow, 100 mph winds to the Sierra
AccuWeather forecast: Strongest section of storm ending, showers continue
COVID-19 updates: Calif. changes delivery, tracking of vaccine
Warriors share memories of Kobe Bryant one year after his death
State auditor blasts EDD for bungling CA unemployment crisis
More TOP STORIES News