Triple digit heat coming to Bay Area for Memorial Day weekend: Here's how hot it will be

100-degree heat could hit parts of Bay Area Memorial Day Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The barbecue may not be the only thing heating up this Memorial Day Weekend in the Bay Area -- so is the weather!

"I want to prepare you for the weather whiplash this weekend," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

A comfortable sea breeze is expected on Saturday, but by Sunday the forecast shows upper 90s to 100s.

Solano County is facing an Excessive Heat Watch from 12 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"We are looking at three consecutive days of brutally hot temperatures with Sunday and Monday near 100 and into the low 100s," said Nicco. "That's when it's going to be hottest."



While California is looking at near-record warmth Monday, Nicco says the Midwest and Northeast will be dealing with a "bowl of cold" and unusually chilly weather.

But you don't have to leave the Bay Area to escape the heat. Nicco says temperatures along the coast are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. It will be 70 in Santa Cruz Saturday.

"We are looking at 60s Sunday with more sunshine and even 70," added Nicco.



Tips to beat the heat include staying hydrated with water, taking frequent breaks in the shade, do not leave people or pets inside cars. If you are outside apply sunscreen regularly and also wear loose, lightweight clothing.

"By Wednesday we will feel a lot better," said Nicco.





