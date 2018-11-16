EXPERT: Wear your mask to protect your health even while driving

As the Bay Area, we are all out there braving the smoke together. But what are we doing right? What are we doing wrong? ABC7 News reporter Leslie Brinkley sat down with Dr. Allyson Tevrizian with the Allergy and Asthma Medical Group of the Bay Area for a Q & A.At the Sports Basement store in Berkeley, the manager says customers are coming in to look at desert goggles and camping gear-- they're planning to get out of town to breathe deeply again.