EXPERT: Wear your mask to protect your health even while driving

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --As the Bay Area, we are all out there braving the smoke together. But what are we doing right? What are we doing wrong? ABC7 News reporter Leslie Brinkley sat down with Dr. Allyson Tevrizian with the Allergy and Asthma Medical Group of the Bay Area for a Q & A.
Does it help to duct tape the edges of your doors and windows?
"Yes it does actually. Absolutely, because you want to have as much sealing as possible."
Is it a good idea to wear the N95 mask while you're driving?
"I think it would be because you're getting in and out of your car frequently and are mixing the air. In your house, don't use candles or incense."
If your one-size fits all N95 mask doesn't fit properly or with kids- should you fold the edges?
"Yes, you can fold the edges and use medical grade tape to seal it around your jaw."
If you run out the door and grab a scarf or bandana-- will that work?
"It's better than nothing. The thicker the scarf, the better."
Wrap around glasses a good idea?
"Yes. And sunglasses and regular glasses to block out the particulates. A lot of patients are coming in with eye irritation, coughing, sneezing and headaches."
What about using a snorkel mask or an industrial respirator?
"That would actually be effective in creating a really good seal. Whatever works. A great improv."
At the Sports Basement store in Berkeley, the manager says customers are coming in to look at desert goggles and camping gear-- they're planning to get out of town to breathe deeply again.