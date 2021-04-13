Facebook developing new video speed dating feature called 'Sparked'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook is testing out a new speed dating app called "Sparked" that lets users date over video, according to The Verge.Users must choose which genders they want to date, like men, women, non-binary or trans people.Sparked will then cycle users through speed video dates that last four minutes.If both users have a good time, they can schedule a second date that lasts 10 minutes.If the second date goes well, users are prompted to keep in touch on another platform.You need a Facebook account to participate and Sparked is free to use.No word yet on when the testing phase will be complete.