online dating

Facebook developing new video speed dating feature called 'Sparked'

EMBED <>More Videos

Facebook developing new video speed dating feature 'Sparked'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook is testing out a new speed dating app called "Sparked" that lets users date over video, according to The Verge.

RELATED: Dating app's new feature allows for COVID-19 vaccination status-based dating

Users must choose which genders they want to date, like men, women, non-binary or trans people.

Sparked will then cycle users through speed video dates that last four minutes.

RELATED: How can you find love during a pandemic? Expert offers advice

If both users have a good time, they can schedule a second date that lasts 10 minutes.

If the second date goes well, users are prompted to keep in touch on another platform.

RELATED: Tinder launches panic button for date emergencies

You need a Facebook account to participate and Sparked is free to use.

No word yet on when the testing phase will be complete.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingrelationshipssocial appsonline datingsafe datingfacebooktechnologyapps
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE DATING
Bumble match turns in Jan. 6 suspect who allegedly whipped police
Bumble employees granted week off as a 'thank you'
Swipe right? White House partners with dating apps to encourage vaccinations
New app feature allows for vaccination status-based dating
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News