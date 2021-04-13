SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook is testing out a new speed dating app called "Sparked" that lets users date over video, according to The Verge.
RELATED: Dating app's new feature allows for COVID-19 vaccination status-based dating
Users must choose which genders they want to date, like men, women, non-binary or trans people.
Sparked will then cycle users through speed video dates that last four minutes.
RELATED: How can you find love during a pandemic? Expert offers advice
If both users have a good time, they can schedule a second date that lasts 10 minutes.
If the second date goes well, users are prompted to keep in touch on another platform.
RELATED: Tinder launches panic button for date emergencies
You need a Facebook account to participate and Sparked is free to use.
No word yet on when the testing phase will be complete.
Facebook developing new video speed dating feature called 'Sparked'
ONLINE DATING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News