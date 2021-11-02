3 arrested, including Air Force member, in death of woman after Halloween party in Sacramento

Jessica Quintanilla, a 21-year-old female from Pittsburg was arrested for murder.



Juan Parra-Peralta, a 20-year-old male from Fairfield and has been arrested for accessory to murder. Juan is an active U.S. Airforce airman, according to KXTV. Solano County officials tell ABC7 News that a decision on whether or not to charge him has not been made at this time.



Marco Quintanilla, a 27-year-old male from Pittsburg has been arrested for accessory to murder and a violation of his parole. Marco is currently on parole associated with a felony conviction for attempted murder.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people from the Bay Area are under arrest, including a service member, in the death of a 19-year-old woman in Fairfield.It happened after a Halloween Party. Leilani Beauchamp, 19, was last seen leaving the party in Sacramento with two Air Force members Saturday morning. Police say both are active at Travis Air Force Base. Her remains were found Sunday afternoon in rural Monterey County.Investigators say she was killed at a Fairfield home. Detectives combed through that house Sunday.Three individuals have been arrested in Leilani's death:According to the Solano County District Attorney's office, Marco and Jessica are siblings. They both made their first court appearance on Tuesday at the Solano County Superior Court in Fairfield.Paul Sequeira, the Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney, would not share further details of the group's relationship, but said, "There is some indication it might have been a love triangle."Sequeira would also not confirm if Parra-Peralta is one of the two air force members Beauchamp left the Halloween party with on Saturday morning.He said Solano County is currently investigating more than 60 homicides but that this one is different for one main reason."You don't normally see is that we have a woman that's a shooter. That's not normal," Sequeira said.A judge did not grant bail to Jessica Quintanilla and set her brother's bail at $50,000.Beauchamp is a beloved big sister and recent college graduate. Her family said in a statement to KXTV that "Leilani was truly a blessing to us and her beloved friends.""Leilani shared a very close relationship with her younger brother and sister, who, after she ventured out to college, maintained daily communication with them. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life and the love she brought to our family," the family said. "We love you Leilani."Police urge anyone with more information on this case to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigation Bureau at (707) 428-7600.