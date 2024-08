Massive tree falls on top of cars in Lafayette

In the East Bay, crews are working to remove a large tree that fell on top of cars in Lafayette overnight, also bringing down some power lines.

In the East Bay, crews are working to remove a large tree that fell on top of cars in Lafayette overnight, also bringing down some power lines.

In the East Bay, crews are working to remove a large tree that fell on top of cars in Lafayette overnight, also bringing down some power lines.

In the East Bay, crews are working to remove a large tree that fell on top of cars in Lafayette overnight, also bringing down some power lines.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, crews are working to remove a massive tree that fell on top of cars in Lafayette overnight.

It happened in the Springhill area on Springhill Road.

The toppled tree also brought down some powerlines and caused power outages Tuesday morning.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt and while weather may be related, it's also unclear exactly what caused it to fall.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live