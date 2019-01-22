Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at Phoenix health care facility releases statement

As two Phoenix doctors who cared for an incapacitated woman who gave birth as a result of a sexual assault are out of a job, the family of the woman is commenting on the case for the first time.

In a statement made through an attorney, the family clarified that the woman is not in a coma but does have "significant intellectual disabilities as a result of seizures very early in her childhood."

According to the family, the woman responds to sounds and is able to make facial gestures.

The statement said the woman does not speak but has some ability to move her limbs, head and neck.

"The important thing is that she is a beloved daughter, albeit with significant intellectual disabilities," it said. "She has feelings, likes to be read to, enjoys soft music, and is capable of responding to people she is familiar with, especially family."

This comes just days after Hacienda HealthCare announced that two doctors who cared for the woman are no longer working at the long-term care center.

The center said Sunday that one had resigned. The other had been suspended.

The victim, who is in her 20s, had been in Hacienda's care since she became incapacitated at age 3 after suffering a near-drowning.

She gave birth Dec. 29.

The sexual assault triggered a police investigation and reviews by regulators.

Hacienda CEO Bill Timmons resigned after news surfaced of the assault.

Investigators gathered DNA from men who worked there.
