Movie containing nudity and sexuality appears at Alameda County Fair, parents outraged

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda County Fairgrounds officials are apologizing for a DVD mix-up that left parents aghast Sunday.The 1999 film "Pirates: Blood Brothers," rated "R" for some sexuality and nudity was looped on a monitor inside the "Magical Midway" fun house.It was supposed to be the 1952 Burt Lancaster film "Crimson Pirate."Fair officials immediately removed the video feed after parents complained their children had been exposed to a graphic lovemaking scene.Fair officials said "This video footage is not in alignment with the values of the Alameda County Fair or Butler Amusements and was unacceptable. Moving forward, all video footage and other content in the carnival midway will be reviewed for audience appropriateness before being displayed.