Cattle drive kicks off Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- It's opening day at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton and the "Last Ride" for the cattle drive.More than 150 steers paraded down Main Street along with a procession of cowboys, cowgirls and fair entertainers for the third year in a row and last time.Fair organizers say they want to create new and fun experiences to keep fair-goers excited about attending year after year.ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley took part in the event.