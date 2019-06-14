Cattle drive kicks off Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton

More than 150 steers paraded down Main Street along with a procession of cowboys, cowgirls and fair entertainers for the third year in a row and last time.
Fair organizers say they want to create new and fun experiences to keep fair-goers excited about attending year after year.
ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley took part in the event.
