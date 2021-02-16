fast food restaurant

Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm in Texas

By Jessica Willey
HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of thousands of residents are dealing with power outages and cold temperatures in Houston, Texas.

So finding an open spot for a hot meal was the goal of many Monday - and it turned out, most found the same restaurant.

Cars lined up in the street outside one Burger King location.

The store was kept open by a skeleton staff doing their best to scramble to serve hot meals to hungry Houstonians.

"When you're hungry and cold with few options, waiting in line for hours for fast food doesn't seem unreasonable," one customer told our station KTRK-TV.

From morning to night, the line only grew as the day wore on.

At times, there were more than 50 cars in the line.



Another customer said, "We haven't ate a meal all day so we're trying to get a hot meal and eat it at home."

By 10 p.m. Monday, the Burger King staff finally had to start turning away those waiting in line, saying they were running out of supplies.

Texans were victims to massive power outages that stretched for hours and hours as the demand across the state outstripped supply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstexasburger kingwinter stormwinterfast food restaurantweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAST FOOD RESTAURANT
Hot Chicken Mama brings Nashville-style heat to Long Island
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
Food hall brings the taste of Spain to New York City
Tito Ortiz apologizes for anti-mask criticism of OC restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to make vaccination appointment at Oakland Coliseum site
Frustrated Kaiser members look elsewhere for COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
Draymond leaves podium after sounding off on NBA double standards
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
Early data: Vaccine distribution not equitable for CA Blacks, Latinos
Research errors found in SF's efforts to rename 44 schools
Show More
Billboard sparks school reopening controversy in North Bay
PG&E asks CA to save energy as winter vortex hits other US regions
Back-to-back storms heading to Bay Area this week
Study finds 7 newly-identified COVID-19 variants in the U.S.
Santa Clara Co. to offer saliva-based COVID test at some sites
More TOP STORIES News