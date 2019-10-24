Fast moving wildfire in Sonoma County forces evacuations east of Geyserville

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a wildfire burning near Geyserville in Sonoma County.According to the Sonoma County twitter page, evacuations have been issued for east of Geyserville from Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road. An evacuations warning has been issued for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville.CalFire says the area does not have a lot of homes in the area.The National Weather Service first tweeted about the fire close to 10 pm on Wednesday night. The exact size and location have not been reported by fire officials.CalFire confirms that 300 acres have already burned. So far it is zero percent contained.Both Lake and Sonoma counties were affected by the PG&E power shutoffs which were done due to fire danger.