politics

Moderate Republican Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego mayor, says he's running for California governor

Faulconer wrote on his website on Monday that he wanted to 'restore California's promise of freedom, equality, and opportunity'.
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has announced he is running for California governor.

Faulconer, a moderate Republican who served two terms in San Diego, wrote on his website on Monday that he wanted to 'restore California's promise of freedom, equality, and opportunity'.

His announcement comes amid a tumultuous phase in California politics as Gov. Gavin Newsom faces the threat of a recall election.

"What happened to the promise of California? On Gavin Newsom's watch our schools are failing, homelessness is skyrocketing, small businesses are closing, and jobs are disappearing. His broken promises have become our problems," Faulconer's website says.

The coronavirus pandemic has cost the state millions of jobs and upended daily life for nearly 40 million residents.

There has been growing public unrest over subsequent health orders that closed schools and businesses, and investigations continue into a massive unemployment benefits fraud scandal.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan diegogavin newsomgovernorpoliticscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Tips to pay off credit cards and other debt during pandemic
Phil Matier retires Chronicle column, reveals what's next
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 storms heading to Bay Area, then dry spell
California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State
SF opens 1st neighborhood vaccination hub in Mission Dist.
Bay Area COVID-19 data: Cases, deaths, vaccines by county
Famous private eye Jack Palladino dies after robbery
SCU threatens suspensions, fines after massive fraternity party
Celebrate Black History Month with ABC7
Show More
What is Black History Month, and why is it important?
SJ mayor supports removal of controversial Thomas Fallon statue
Oregon becomes 1st state to decriminalize drug possession
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
Tony Bennett's neurologist sheds light on Alzheimer's disease
More TOP STORIES News