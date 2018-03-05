FBI Advice : What to do if you are sexually assaulted on a commercial flight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In most cases, the FBI has jurisdiction over in-flight assaults. The jurisdiction starts at the time the airplane door is closed and lasts until the door is opened after landing.
In California, local agencies also have jurisdiction over in-flight crimes committed while a plane is above California airspace. When law enforcement is called to meet a flight, local police or sheriff deputies are usually the responders. They work in cooperation with FBI agents who generally handle the investigation, and may sometimes meet a flight.
If you are sexually assaulted on an airplane, FBI Special Agent Carlos Ramirez recommends:
- Get out of your seat immediately and notify a flight attendant.
- If the crew does not reseat you or the perpetrator, ask them to do so.
- Ask flight attendants to have law enforcement meet the plane. The F.B.I urges all flight crews to report any crime on board a plane, but airline policies vary.
- If possible, try to identify witnesses on the plane.
- If law enforcement does not meet the plane when it lands, call 911 before you leave the airport.
- Try to remember the circumstances of the assault to the best of your ability - including when during the course of the flight the assault happened.
- If someone touches you in an unacceptable manner for any reason, say something such as "You are encroaching on my space and that is not acceptable."
- If you are subject to verbal or other harassment that makes you uncomfortable, notify flight attendants to prevent the behavior from escalating.