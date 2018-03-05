FBI Advice : What to do if you are sexually assaulted on a commercial flight

This is an undated image of airplane seats. (KGO-TB)

Jennifer Olney
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In most cases, the FBI has jurisdiction over in-flight assaults. The jurisdiction starts at the time the airplane door is closed and lasts until the door is opened after landing.

RELATED: Passengers, flight attendants demand airlines get tougher on sexual assault

In California, local agencies also have jurisdiction over in-flight crimes committed while a plane is above California airspace. When law enforcement is called to meet a flight, local police or sheriff deputies are usually the responders. They work in cooperation with FBI agents who generally handle the investigation, and may sometimes meet a flight.

RELATED: Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues

If you are sexually assaulted on an airplane, FBI Special Agent Carlos Ramirez recommends:

  • Get out of your seat immediately and notify a flight attendant.
  • If the crew does not reseat you or the perpetrator, ask them to do so.
  • Ask flight attendants to have law enforcement meet the plane. The F.B.I urges all flight crews to report any crime on board a plane, but airline policies vary.
  • If possible, try to identify witnesses on the plane.
  • If law enforcement does not meet the plane when it lands, call 911 before you leave the airport.
  • Try to remember the circumstances of the assault to the best of your ability - including when during the course of the flight the assault happened.
  • If someone touches you in an unacceptable manner for any reason, say something such as "You are encroaching on my space and that is not acceptable."
  • If you are subject to verbal or other harassment that makes you uncomfortable, notify flight attendants to prevent the behavior from escalating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FBIairplaneairline industrysafetysexual assaultsex crimesex crimessexual misconductSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Passengers, flight attendants demand airlines get tougher on sexual assault
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News