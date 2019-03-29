Female dies after shooting in West Oakland BART Station parking lot

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A female who was shot outside the West Oakland BART last night station has died.According to BART police, it happened in the parking lot on the 7th Street side of the station at about 10:30 p.m.The female was transported to Highland Hospital where she passed away.BART Police closed the station for about 30 minutes before it reopened just before 11:20 last night.The suspect fled the scene and BART police and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him. A description of the suspect is not available at this time.BART riders this morning were shocked to hear what happened."Oh wow. I use this BART Station late at night too," said Rukuya Harris of Oakland."That's very disturbing and very scary what is going on. I don't know if they need more security out here or what but that's not good," said Leandra Alexander of Vallejo.The President of the BART Board of Directors, Bevan Dufty, says they have added police officers and are working to hire more. In 2017, he said their police force had 40 vacancies, now they have 24.