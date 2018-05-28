7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-Up: Royal wedding quiz warning, rebate apps, gasoline prices change

A royal wedding quiz could steal your personal information.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Royal wedding quiz could steal your personal information

Online scammers are targeting fans of "The Royal Wedding." A new online quiz is potentially stealing the personal information you provide. The newspaper, The Sun, based in the United Kingdom, is reporting a scheme that encourages people to find out their "Royal Guest Name." Those playing along are asked for their name, grand parent's name, first pet's name, and their street name. Basically, all words often used as passwords, on internet accounts.
Here are some tips to protect yourself from social media scams provided by the Better Business Bureau:

Be skeptical: Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust?
Adjust privacy settings: Review your social media account's privacy settings and be strict about what information you share.
Remove personal details from your profile: Don't share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts.
Don't give answer to common security questions: Be cautious if the questions in a quiz ask for things like your mother's maiden name, street you grew up on, or name of your high school.

Don't accept friend requests from people you don't know.

Smart phone apps help you get rebates when prices drop

For years now, credit card companies have offered price guarantees. If after you buy an item, you find it selling for less, the credit card company rebates the difference. It was a good selling point for banks, and consumers hardly ever used it. But, that has changed. Apps like Swiggle and Earny look for price drops, and once found, automatically files the paperwork to get your rebate. Not all cards are doing away with the guarantees, so read the fine print of your credit cards.

Gasoline prices this Memorial Day weekend are up

The ride home this memorial day weekend is hitting our wallets a lot harder this year. The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $2.97 compared to $2.37 last year. Here in California it is much worse. The website, Gas Buddy , says, the cheapest gallon of gas in South Lake Tahoe yesterday was $3.67. Paying $4 a gallon is pretty common up there.
