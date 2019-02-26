Tax season is quickly approaching and people are shocked by lower refunds than what they were anticipating or worse, having to owe money so we asked a tax expert to speak with is to better understand filing this year. Jirayr Kembikian, CFP and managing partner of Citrine Capital in San Francisco, speaks with ABC7's Alexis Smith and Matt Keller to help alleviate your tax stress. Why are refunds lower this year? What are the tax changes? If I yet to file, what can I do to save money? Jirayr answers these and more questions and you can see it here.TARGET="" REL=""