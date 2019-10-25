95 acre fire along Highway 1 in San Mateo County, 55% contained

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE is fighting a wildfire on the San Mateo County coast.It's called the Cabrillo Fire.Part of highway one south of Pescadero was closed for hours after it started Thursday night.But the California Highway Patrol has reopened it at Gazos Creek road.No word on damage, but recent video shows downed trees and what appears to be at least one vehicle burning -- possibly a SUV.The fire has destroyed nearly 100 acres so far.CAL FIRE says it's 55% contained.