#PortIncident [final] in the vicinity of Port Chicago Hwy and Main St in the Bay Point area is now 100% contained at 40 acres. @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/8w0em9uoz7 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 27, 2021

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters responded to a 40 acre fire near Bay Point Sunday afternoon.The fire burned near Port Chicago Highway and Main Street, according to CAL FIRE.The fire started around 3 p.m., but as of 4:30 p.m. it was 100% contained.