Oakland- fire out at homeless encampment, sounds like a couple RVs possibly burned. Fire crews remain on scene under the W Grand ramp to 880.

A fire burned a homeless encampment near I-880 and West Grand Avenue in Oakland early Tuesday morning.A couple of RVs were burned in the blaze.No injuries have been reported.