Holiday fire safety tips

Fire safety tips to help prepare your home for the holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The holidays are here and while you're gearing up for festive season there can be some hidden dangers for your pets.

Here are some tips to keep your furry friends and family safe and happy through the new year.

  • Christmas tree or decorative lights should be inspected before you put them up to make sure they're not frayed or worn out. One in four tree fires is caused by electrical problems. Avoid putting more than three light cables together. Also, consider LED lights, which are a safer alternative.

  • If you're placing candles for ambience, choose a flameless product, or don't place lit candles within 12" of anything flammable. December is the top month for home candle fires.

  • Use plastic ornaments with ribbons to hang on trees instead of metal hooks - try to avoid glass or metal ornaments.

  • Make sure your tree is anchored well so pets don't knock it over. Water your tree often so it doesn't dry out. Dead trees can become a fire hazard. Also, block access to the water to keep your pets from it because it has additives and chemicals which can make pets sick.

  • Remove stockings when lighting fire and return them to the fireplace area when completely cooled. Buy stockings made from flame resistant or flame retardant material.


To keep your family and home safe with all the holiday additions to your household, make sure you have fire extinguisher nearby. Place at least one in every level of your home, and one in the kitchen, as well.

Smoke alarms are your best friend in case of a fire, so check your smoke alarms regularly and replace them at least every ten years. Carbon monoxide (CO) alarms should be replaced every seven to ten years.

Sharon Cooksey, Safety Educator, Kidde and her trusty sidekick, Xander, have more pet and fire safety tips here.

