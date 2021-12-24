operation 7: save a life

Holiday home safety tips

Holiday home safety tips from Kidde

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we celebrate the holidays, it's important to remember the risk for home fires and carbon monoxide incidents increases this time of year. But, don't worry, Kidde has holiday safety tips to help prepare and protect everyone in your home, including your pets.

Sharon Cooksey, Safety Educator, Kidde, and her trusty sidekick, Xander, are back with fire safety tips to help keep you and your furry friends safe during the holidays.

  • Christmas tree safety. Make sure your tree is securely fastened in a tree stand. This helps keep the tree from topping over. If you have a live tree, block the water off so pets don't drink it because it can be unhealthy for them. Keep your tree three feet away from any heat source, and water it daily.

  • Decorate safely. Avoid using metal ornament hooks. Instead use soft hanging hooks. Stay away from breakable glass or ceramic ornaments, opt for paper mache, felt or velvet. Replace old or worn-out strands of lights and hide wires. Use battery-operated candles to decorate your home. If you're using wick candles, make sure to keep them 12 inches away from anything flammable. Choose a stocking that is made from flame-resistant or retardant material.

  • Fire safety prooducts. Keep a fire extinguisher close by when cooking. Smoke alarms need to be replaced every ten years. The winter months represent the peak period for carbon monoxide (CO) incidents. Install CO alarms outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.


