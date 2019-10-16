Contra Costa County Fire: Fire investigators serve search warrant at NuStar energy facility

The search warrant is not necessarily connected to any criminal probe, but rather to immediately secure possible evidence of how the explosion and fire occurred just in case the company does not immediately cooperate with investigators.
"This issuance of a search warrant is a common practice...the company is being completely cooperative," said Steve Hill with the Contra Costa Fire Department.
That evidence could include computer servers that have video of the event immediately before and during the explosion and fire that consumed two tanks that contained about 250,000 gallons of ethanol, just 1 percent of their capacity.
In the meantime, the chairman of the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors, John Gioia, is calling on his county to introduce legislation to include NuStar and other stand-alone facilities like it in Contra Costa's existing "Industrial Safety Ordinance."
"This facility does not have the same time of robust regulation that a refinery or chemical plant does," explained Gioia, who called Contra Costa's ordinance one of the strictest in the country. "We do not industrial having accidents like this."
Teams of firefighters, investigators and representatives from CAL OSHA are on scene at the NuStar Energy Facility Wednesday trying to find a cause for the fire and making sure it doesn't flare up again.
Firefighters are keeping foam on the secondary containers today that are holding the ethanol that did not burn yesterday.
"We are keeping that foam blanket to those secondary containment structures to ensure the oxygen does not get to that ethanol," said Steve Hill, a spokesperson for Contra Costa Fire.
He says they needed so much foam to put out the massive fire, they almost ran out.
"Last night we had to put in an emergency order for more foam because we did need quite a lot," he said this morning.
No residents were injured but he said one firefighter was hurt.
"There was one firefighter who sustained minor injuries. He was treated and released. He is a Chevron firefighter and was treated by chevron and released," Hill said.
Residents on Old County Road did evacuate. They are located right next to the facility. As they returned home, they told us they are feeling very grateful.
"Just a change in the wind and I wouldn't have a home. None of us would," said Michelle Miller with tears in her eyes.
She says she is still feeling shaky today and isn't ready yet to assess what happened and what needs to be done in the future. But she thinks she will have questions once she processes the situation.
"I will want some answers and then consider if I want to live here but this is my home and I love it and I am grateful to still have it," she said.
Investigators are trying to determine if Monday's 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the Bay Area is linked to the energy facility fire. All operations have been suspended and shipments halted at the facility today.
All schools will remain closed in the John Swett Unified School District in Contra Costa County.
