Before and After: Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire at the NuStar energy facility caused one tank to collapse and sent large plumes of black smoke into the air.Satellite images from Google Earth show 11 big white tanks in two rows side by side at the facility in Crockett. Other tanks are scattered to the side.NuStar sits very close to Interstate 80. That is a big reason the freeway had to be closed in both directions while crews battled the blaze.Two of the tanks caught fire sending flames shooting into the air. Between them-- the tanks contained 250,000 gallons of ethanol.