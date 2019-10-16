CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire at the NuStar energy facility caused one tank to collapse and sent large plumes of black smoke into the air.
VIDEO: Explosion at NuStar Energy facility caught on camera
Satellite images from Google Earth show 11 big white tanks in two rows side by side at the facility in Crockett. Other tanks are scattered to the side.
NuStar sits very close to Interstate 80. That is a big reason the freeway had to be closed in both directions while crews battled the blaze.
RELATED: Contra Costa County Fire: Fire contained at NuStar energy facility in Crockett near Rodeo
Two of the tanks caught fire sending flames shooting into the air. Between them-- the tanks contained 250,000 gallons of ethanol.
Get the latest on the fire at NuStar Energy in Crockett here.
Before and After: Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
NUSTAR ENERGY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News