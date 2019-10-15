earthquake

4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bay Area, no injuries or major damage

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the Bay Area late last night. People as far away as Tahoe and Chico felt it.

The USGS says it was centered in Pleasant Hill, Calif. The quake struck at 10:33 p.m. and was centered 2.2 miles north of Walnut Creek. A 2.5 earthquake also hit the same area moments before the 4.5.

There have been several minor aftershocks reported overnight; the strongest was a 2.1 magnitude.

Police in Oakland, Pleasant Hill and Martinez said they've received no reports of any injuries or damage.



Several people felt the shaking throughout the East Bay and San Francisco and even in Santa Cruz.

Sizemologist talks about 4.5 magnitude earthquake that shook the Bay Area.



No damage or injuries have been reported.

BART reported Monday night that trains were running at reduced speeds while they inspected the tracks. The inspection caused some slight delays.

ABC7 News Laura Anthony describes feeling the shaking during a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the East Bay.



This earthquake comes just days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake.

