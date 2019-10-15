4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bay Area, no injuries or major damage

The USGS says it was centered in Pleasant Hill, Calif. The quake struck at 10:33 p.m. and was centered 2.2 miles north of Walnut Creek. A 2.5 earthquake also hit the same area moments before the 4.5.
There have been several minor aftershocks reported overnight; the strongest was a 2.1 magnitude.
Police in Oakland, Pleasant Hill and Martinez said they've received no reports of any injuries or damage.
This is what store employees will be greeted with in the East Bay today- a mess from the earthquake. This is CosmoProf in Pacheco. We have not heard of major damage or injuries. pic.twitter.com/JQwTw4pYqV— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 15, 2019
Several people felt the shaking throughout the East Bay and San Francisco and even in Santa Cruz.
No damage or injuries have been reported.
BART reported Monday night that trains were running at reduced speeds while they inspected the tracks. The inspection caused some slight delays.
This earthquake comes just days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake.
