USGS reports magnitude-4.8 earthquake hit near Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) -- USGS is reporting that a magnitude-4.8 earthquake hit southeast of Hollister, California, at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Some Bay Area residents are reporting feeling the temblor.

This comes a day after a magnitude-4.5 quake rattled the Bay Area.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

