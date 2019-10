ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's "The Earthquake Effect" debuts on the 30th anniversary week of the Loma Prieta Earthquake . It features a never before seen aerial view of the entire vulnerable Hayward Fault using exclusive SKY7 mapping technology and brand new first time footage inside the Bay Bridge structure to demonstrate its readiness. The series reveals the potentially dangerous situation every Bay Area resident faces should an earthquake of equal size happen today.