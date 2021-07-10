earthquake

CA quake: Why did ShakeAlert fail to warn thousands of users? Here's what Bay Area experts say

EMBED <>More Videos

CA quake: Experts explain why ShakeAlert failed to warn many

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many folks in Central and Northern California are still on edge after a series of earthquakes rattled the region big time Thursday.

The magnitude 6.0 quake was even felt in San Francisco. it's also a sobering reminder of the importance of being prepared. The USGS is investigating why its ShakeAlert system didn't warn more people about the earthquake.

RELATED: Hundreds of small earthquakes reported following 6.0 near California-Nevada border

Restaurant owner Sally Rosen still on edge after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake rolled thru her hometown of Walker in Eastern California. She and her 2-year-old, took cover with aftershocks still happening.

"Even last night, it was stressful, neither me or my partner got any sleep with the aftershocks continuing, you never know when they're coming," said Rosen.

From aggressive shaking in Arnold to swaying in San Francisco, the USGS said the magnitude 6.0, Antelope Valley Earthquake was wide reaching with nearly 15,000 reporting they felt it.

The quake sending giant boulders onto I-395 near Coleville.

VIDEO: Video shows 'dust waterfall' as CA earthquake sends rocks crashing down Sierra Mountains
EMBED More News Videos

Video taken from KOA campgrounds in Coleville, Calif. shows cascades of dust from rocks crashing down the side of a mountain as an earthquake rocked the region.



Seismologists say quakes in Eastern California are not unique, could it mean a precursor to something bigger?

"Yes, there could be bigger quakes that follow but more likely smaller quakes that follow this aftershock sequence," said Richard Allen, director of UC Berkeley's Seismology Lab.

The shaking brought rocks and boulders down Centennial Bluff in Coleville.

Seismologists say some people got a ShakeAlert warning on their phone seconds before the quake, but most did not.

"As a result of the fact there's fewer reporting stations in Eastern California, Shake Alert didn't do as good a job as we would have liked," Allen said.

RELATED: A look into ShakeAlert warning system after 6.0 NorCal quake notification rattles Bay Area residents

The system produced phantom quakes in the Central Valley.

"The early warning system produced multiple events out of the one event because there was insufficient stations where it was happening," said CALTECH seismologist Lucy Jones.

Back in Walker Sally Rosen knows after COVID, there's a new threat to prepare for.

"This is earthquake country, it should be on our radar but we didn't know know it's something we'd be dealing with," said Rosen.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocaliforniaenvironmentearthquakeearthquake effect seriesdisasteruc berkeleysierra nevadacalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger
Pakistan earthquake kills at least 15, including 8 children; 200 hurt
Erupting Spain volcano turns 'more aggressive,' officials say
Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Santa Rosa
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
More TOP STORIES News