The Earthquake Effect: Hayward Fault - Here's how close you are to the most dangerous fault in America

ABC7 ORIGINAL SERIES: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake
It is among the most active faults and seismologists warn it will likely be the source of the next "big one" in San Francisco-Bay Area. But the real danger lies in the fact that the Hayward fault runs through densely populated cities including Richmond, El Cerrito, Berkeley, Oakland, San Leandro, Castro Valley, Hayward, Union City, Fremont and San Jose. Everything from homes, schools, churches, the Oakland Zoo, Cal's Memorial Stadium, BART tracks and freeways are in the danger zone.
Watch the video or scroll through the interactive map to see what sits right on the Hayward fault. Using SKY7's exclusive mapping technology, the video is a comprehensive flyover of the Hayward fault from south to north that pinpoints key landmarks on the fault line.
To see certain areas, fast forward to these time codes:
Fremont: 01:01
Union City: 03:14
Hayward: 07:20
Castro Valley: 09:35
San Leandro: 11:26
Oakland: 12:31
Berkeley:19:06
El Cerrito: 19:41
Richmond: 20:48
ABC7's "The Earthquake Effect" debuts on the 30th anniversary week of the Loma Prieta earthquake. It features a never before seen aerial view of the entire vulnerable Hayward Fault using exclusive SKY7 mapping technology and brand new first time footage inside the Bay Bridge structure to demonstrate its readiness. Take a look here.
Take a look at ABC7's in-depth coverage of the Loma Prieta earthquake here.
