ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's "The Earthquake Effect" debuts on the 30th anniversary week of the Loma Prieta earthquake . It features a never before seen aerial view of the entire vulnerable Hayward Fault using exclusive SKY7 mapping technology and brand new first time footage inside the Bay Bridge structure to demonstrate its readiness. The series reveals the potentially dangerous situation every Bay Area resident faces should an earthquake of equal size happen today.This week we're sharing a series of four feature-length stories that take us back through those scary moments and help us all be prepared for the next major quakeWe'll also bring you a 30-minute, commercial free special broadcast today on the anniversary of Loma Prieta, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7. You'll be able to watch the ABC7 Originals Documentary on TV, abc7news.com and the ABC7 News App