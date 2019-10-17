ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake

This week we're sharing a series of four feature-length stories that take us back through those scary moments and help us all be prepared for the next major quake
- Bridging the Faults -The catastrophic fall and slow rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
- 30 years after Loma Prieta quake, scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
- Hayward Fault - Here's how close you are to the most dangerous fault in America
We'll also bring you a 30-minute, commercial free special broadcast today on the anniversary of Loma Prieta, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7. You'll be able to watch the ABC7 Originals Documentary on TV, abc7news.com and the ABC7 News App.
