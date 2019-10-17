loma prieta earthquake

ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's "The Earthquake Effect" debuts on the 30th anniversary week of the Loma Prieta earthquake. It features a never before seen aerial view of the entire vulnerable Hayward Fault using exclusive SKY7 mapping technology and brand new first time footage inside the Bay Bridge structure to demonstrate its readiness. The series reveals the potentially dangerous situation every Bay Area resident faces should an earthquake of equal size happen today.

This week we're sharing a series of four feature-length stories that take us back through those scary moments and help us all be prepared for the next major quake

  1. Bridging the Faults -The catastrophic fall and slow rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta

  2. 30 years after Loma Prieta quake, scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'

  3. Hayward Fault - Here's how close you are to the most dangerous fault in America

We'll also bring you a 30-minute, commercial free special broadcast today on the anniversary of Loma Prieta, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7. You'll be able to watch the ABC7 Originals Documentary on TV, abc7news.com and the ABC7 News App.

