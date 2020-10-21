The Earthquake Effect: Stay safe during a natural disaster

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid a global pandemic and another season of ravaging wildfires, the San Francisco Bay Area faces the constant threat of a devastating earthquake.

More than three decades after the 1989 Loma Prieta quake, hospitals, scientists and emergency teams are working to prepare the Bay Area for the next big one.

It's important to discuss the readily available solutions for Bay Area residents and families in the event of a seismic disaster. During an earthquake, it is imperative to "drop, cover, and hold" to protect yourself from falling objects. Also, make sure to proactively safeguard your home through retrofitting to avoid a potential collapse.

From predicting future quakes to discussing precautionary innovations and the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, we'll show you what's being done in the Bay Area and what you can do to help keep your family safe when the next quake hits.
