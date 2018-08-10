WILDFIRE

Fire prompts evacuations in Solano County

A fire has broken out near Fairfield. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
A grass fire broke out in Solano County near Fairfield at 4:40 p.m.

Fairfield Police are evacuating homes on Constitution Avenue, Estates Drive and Couples Circle near the Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fairfield. Police are asking anyone in that area to leave immediately. All others are asked to avoid the area.

The flames are burning near Paradise Valley Estates located near the border between Fairfield and Vacaville. They can be seen at Nelson Road and Lagoon Valley along Interstate 80.

An evacuation center has been set up at Fairfield High School for Fairfield residents. Residents from senior living centers in the area are being taken to Fairfield High. People looking to pick up family members should go there. Click here for more information.

