Crews battle 3-alarm fire in SF's West Portal neighborhood, evacuations underway

As of 12:30 p.m., six addresses in three buildings were affected by a roof fire in the 300 block of West Portal Avenue, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
UPDATE: THIS IS NOW A 3-ALARM FIRE AFFECTING 6 addresses/3 buildings NO INJURIES— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 18, 2022
SFPD EVACUATING 300 BLOCK OF WEST PORTAL TEMPORARY SHELTER FROM @sfmta_muni WILL BE AT 15th AND WEST PORTAL
MEDIA STAGING 14th AT WEST PORTAL https://t.co/21mL4BXtCv
The blaze was first reported around11:35 a.m. Fire officials said there have been no injuries, but the 300 block of West Portal has been evacuated.
People are asked to avoid the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.