Crews battle 3-alarm fire in SF's West Portal neighborhood, evacuations underway

UPDATE: THIS IS NOW A 3-ALARM FIRE AFFECTING 6 addresses/3 buildings NO INJURIES



SFPD EVACUATING 300 BLOCK OF WEST PORTAL TEMPORARY SHELTER FROM @sfmta_muni WILL BE AT 15th AND WEST PORTAL



MEDIA STAGING 14th AT WEST PORTAL https://t.co/21mL4BXtCv — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 18, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- One building partially collapsed in a three-alarm fire on Monday in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood, fire officials said.As of 12:30 p.m., six addresses in three buildings were affected by a roof fire in the 300 block of West Portal Avenue, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.The blaze was first reported around11:35 a.m. Fire officials said there have been no injuries, but the 300 block of West Portal has been evacuated.People are asked to avoid the area.