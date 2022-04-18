Crews battle 3-alarm fire in SF's West Portal neighborhood, evacuations underway

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battle 3-alarm fire in SF's West Portal neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- One building partially collapsed in a three-alarm fire on Monday in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood, fire officials said.

As of 12:30 p.m., six addresses in three buildings were affected by a roof fire in the 300 block of West Portal Avenue, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.



The blaze was first reported around11:35 a.m. Fire officials said there have been no injuries, but the 300 block of West Portal has been evacuated.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdbuilding firefire
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Gay couple, their kids verbally assaulted by CA Amtrak passenger
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Video shows woman stealing baby goat from East Bay field
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Show More
SF neighborhood gets served a unique Easter Sunday meal
Pilot meets cops who pulled him from plane wreckage on railroad tracks
Bay Area celebrates Easter Sunday as events, activities return
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Teen goes after home intruder with steak knives
More TOP STORIES News