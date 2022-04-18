Person suspected of starting massive 5-alarm San Jose Home Depot fire arrested, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A person suspected of igniting the massive five-alarm Home Depot fire in San Jose has been arrested, according to authorities.

The announcement on Monday comes just days after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives became involved in the investigation into what caused the devastating blaze.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen along with the ATF, the San Jose Fire Department, Mayor Sam Liccardo, and the San Jose Police Department will be holding a news conference on Tuesday to release more details about the arrest and the charges against the suspect.

