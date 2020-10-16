Crews on scene of 3-alarm structure fire in South San Francisco

The fire was reported on Starlight Street just after 3 p.m.
South San Francisco firefighters and law enforcement are at the scene.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
This comes on the heels of a fire on the city's famous Sign Hill the same afternoon.
Law enforcement and Fire department are on scene of a 3 alarm fire on Starlite Street, please avoid the area!!! pic.twitter.com/ywOKtHFUF6— SSF Fire Department (@SSFFire) October 16, 2020