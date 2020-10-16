Crews on scene of 3-alarm structure fire in South San Francisco

Law enforcement and Fire department are on scene of a 3 alarm fire on Starlite Street, please avoid the area!!! pic.twitter.com/ywOKtHFUF6 — SSF Fire Department (@SSFFire) October 16, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 3-alarm structure fire Friday afternoon in South San Francisco.The fire was reported on Starlight Street just after 3 p.m.South San Francisco firefighters and law enforcement are at the scene.Officials are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.This comes on the heels of a fire on the city's famous Sign Hill the same afternoon.