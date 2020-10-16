Crews on scene of 3-alarm structure fire in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 3-alarm structure fire Friday afternoon in South San Francisco.

The fire was reported on Starlight Street just after 3 p.m.

RELATED: 4-alarm fire on Sign Hill in South San Francisco fully contained, evacuations still in place, officials say

South San Francisco firefighters and law enforcement are at the scene.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This comes on the heels of a fire on the city's famous Sign Hill the same afternoon.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

