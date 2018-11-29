Firearms allegedly stolen in smash and grab from ATF vehicle in Oakland

Jobina Fortson
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Firearms stolen or lost by officers has been a problem in the Bay Area for years. It happened again on Tuesday outside the Federal Building in downtown Oakland.

A San Francisco Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives vehicle was at the center of a smash and grab. The thieves took off with law enforcement equipment.

RELATED: Gun, ammo theft from San Mateo deputy's car in San Francisco's Tenderloin investigated

ATF spokesperson Ginger Colbrun told ABC 7 News, "ATF is aware of the theft and is aggressively pursuing all leads and working closely with our local partners to quickly find the individuals responsible and return the property. This is an ongoing active investigation and I cannot provide further details. ATF takes the matter very seriously."

Colburn wouldn't comment on what exactly was taken.

The East Bay Express has learned through their sources items including Glock pistol magazines containing 9mm ammunition, a Taser weapon with cartridges, and handcuffs were among some of the items stolen.

The East Bay Express also said a Colt M-4 rifle loaded with multiple magazines was taken. ABC 7 News stopped by Elite Armory, a Castro Valley gun shop, to see the civilian versions of what was allegedly stolen.

RELATED: Ranger testifies on theft of gun used in Kate Steinle shooting at San Francisco's Pier 14

Oakland City Council Member At-Large, Rebecca Kaplan, responded to the incident on Twitter. She called it a threat to public safety. She also sent ABC 7 News a message noting that in 2015, she introduced and passed a law which made it illegal to leave guns unsecured in unattended vehicles in Oakland.



People have been killed by weapons stolen from law enforcement. Notable cases such as Kate Steinle, who was shot at Pier 14 in 2015-- and Antonio Ramos, a North Oakland muralist who was also gunned down in 2015 are still fresh in people's minds.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's theft should contact police right away.
